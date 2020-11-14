Fresh Start for Women Inc. of Owensboro held an open house Friday for its newly-renovated Impact House at 1823 W. Second St.
The house, along with Fresh Start’s two other properties in the vicinity, are meant to provide transitional housing for women who have completed recovery programs and their children.
The Impact House contains three bedrooms and can house up to four women at a time. The other two properties include a 12-unit apartment building and another living facility next door to the house that are still under renovation, according to Carol Adkins, chairman of the board for Fresh Start for Women.
Once the apartments are finished, each two-bedroom unit can be rented to single women and their children at a discounted rate.
“I came out of addiction and ... I turned my life around 12 years ago and nobody would rent to me because of my past,” said Cindy Jean, co-founder and executive director for Fresh Start. “We just kept seeing women go through and when they would get done, they would either return to a dysfunctional relationship with a man or they would go back into a generationally addicted family and it was hard for them to remain clean and sober and doing well.”
Through the transitional housing program, Adkins said Fresh Start for Women has aided many women in getting back on their feet to find stable jobs, purchase their own homes and regain custody of their children.
The project was funded by Impact 100 Owensboro, which awards around $200,000 in grants annually, according to President Linda Wahl.
Adkins said Fresh Start is still seeking additional funding to complete renovations on its other two properties. Anyone wishing to make donations to aid the efforts can do so through the organization’s website, FreshStartForWomen Owensboro.org, or by mail to P.O. Box 1382, Owensboro, Ky, 42302.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
