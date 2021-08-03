Fresh Start making renovation progress

Fresh Start for Women is making significant headway in renovating its residential properties.
Fresh Start for Women Inc. provides transitional housing for women in recovery and their children. Through the transitional program, Fresh Start for Women has aided many women in getting back on their feet to find stable jobs, purchase their own homes and even regain custody of their children, according to Carol Adkins, chairman of the board.
The organization currently operates four residences on Second Street in Owensboro, one of which was purchased just this year and is awaiting renovation.
Fresh Start received a sizable donation to begin renovation on the fourth residence, at 1821 W. Second St., Adkins said, which will begin as soon as more funding becomes available.
She said there are already architectural plans drawn up for the property.
Additionally, the organization has worked to get new stairways installed at one of the properties. Adkins said two stairways have been completed so far with two more to go.
Replacing the stairways, she said, is important to ensure safety for residents and their children. She said work also needs to be done on the walkways, as well.
“Safety is paramount for us. We want them to have a safe, affordable place to live and the stairs were in very, very poor shape, so we’re very thrilled to be able to have those,” she said.
Adkins said Fresh Start recently received $15,000 in grant funding from the Greenwell Foundation to begin the third staircase.
She said a significant amount of landscaping work has also been put into the properties, including a garden, a play area for kids and a picnic shelter.
The nonprofit is also working to provide a larger community space for residents.
Adkins said the organization has spent about $150,000 so far in renovation to the residences, including significant work done on the interior of the properties, which she said were not all in great shape when purchased.
“It is beyond imaginable. In some ways, it feels like it’s been a long haul, especially with these stairs,” she said. “But to have the upgrades that we have been able to have, it just makes the place feel and look more aesthetically pleasing … as well as feel more safe … and like a place that you can be a little more proud to live.”
The nonprofit currently houses 15 sober women, several of whom have been able to reunite with their children, which Adkins calls “a huge task and accomplishment.”
Throughout the past four years, she said, Fresh Start has helped 10 women enroll in higher education, two have purchased their own homes and nine are working with individuals experiencing homelessness and in recovery.
The nonprofit also has three women enrolled in a finance course with Independence Bank, which partners with Fresh Start to have a matching savings program for each woman that completes the class.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Fresh Start efforts can do so by visiting FreshStartforWomen Owensboro.org, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1386, Owensboro, 42302.
Fresh Start will also host a tea party fundraiser at Owensboro Christian Church on Sept. 11.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
