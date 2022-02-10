Friday After 5 and the Brescia University cross country/track and field program have announced that registration is open for the Friday After 5-5K run at 6:30 p.m. May 20.
The race will begin and end at McConnell Plaza along the riverfront.
Online registration can be found at runsignup.com/Race/KY/Owensboro/FridayAfter55K. Adults can register for $25 until May 17, with a pre-registration goody bag included with the entry fee.
On-site registration on race day will be available from 4-6 p.m. for $30. Additional race t-shirts will be available on-site. Sales of the shirts are cash only.
All entry fees will support the Brescia University cross country/track and field program.
For more information, contact Fran Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, at fmarseille@gmail.com or call 310-738-0340.
