Friday After 5 will make its anticipated return for its 27th season starting Friday, May 19.
The 16-week riverfront festival, which began in 1997, will welcome a number of new musicians to the entertainment lineup along with new events, while familiar happenings and performers will also be part of the mix as part of the season’s theme “Art of Music.”
This season will also see the return of the main performance stage — Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront — which debuted last year after the festival moved west down the Ohio River after it ceased its over two-decade partnership with the RiverPark Center.
The hydraulic stage will also be moved around from time-to-time to other locations throughout the summer. A dance floor will also be added to the front of the main stage thanks to new sponsor, Best Insured by Elizabeth.
The Kroger Street Fair will also see a return, which will begin at Frederica Street, running along Veterans Boulevard and down Locust Street on the west side of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, looks to keep the annual festival going.
“We really have had a wonderful outpouring from the community for Friday After 5 throughout last year with all the changes. I know it was a concern for some,” she said, “but so many people have been excited ….”
Marseille said the board has been “crazy busy” with vendors this year.
“We have new food trucks coming in, we have vendors that are wanting in,” she said.
Other events will be intertwined with the FA5 such as the International GeoWoodstock geocaching event, MotorSports Week with the River City Bike Expo, Nicky Hayden Night and Memorial Ride, the Bluegrass Legends Car, Truck and Motorcycle show and the Jeeps and Jamz Expo while themed nights that will occur include a farm-to-table night with local restaurants in town, a Hawaiian luau and puka night and more.
FA5 will be putting on many of these events in partnership with the Owensboro Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“In a new, enhanced way, Visit Owensboro is collaborating with FA5 with our major groups in town,” said Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the CVB, in a release. “We wanted to create a visitor experience that’s entertaining and unique, that can be our differentiator from other communities.”
The battle of the bands competition — WBKR Friday Night Fight — will make a return this season, allowing entrants to compete for $1,000 and a chance to play at a set during FA5.
The Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) will also make a stop in Owensboro for its talent competition showcase on June 16, which will include Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice” as a judge. Tilghman will also be the featured headliner for the night for FA5.
Finalists chosen from the event will then perform at the Grand Ole Opry House for the final night of competition on Oct. 29. More information about the showcase can be found at inspirationalcountrymusic.com/showcase-talent-competitions-2023.
“First Fridays,” the contemporary Christian concert series that was introduced last season in collaboration with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, will also make a return on the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage located behind the Hall of Fame facility beginning June 2 while “Hallelujah Fridays,” which highlights local church talent and more, is slated to begin June 16 with the location to be announced soon.
Additionally, Marseille said that a “historic announcement” will be made during the June 2 event while more additions to the lineup and the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.
“It’s just going to be a really, great, fresh season,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”
The final night of the season is scheduled for Sept. 1.
For more information and updates, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.
A free Friday After 5 app is available for download on the Apple App Store at or Google Play.
