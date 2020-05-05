Friday After 5, Owensboro’s free 16-week summer music festival on the banks of the Ohio River, is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board confirmed Monday afternoon that the event has been canceled this year.
“Basically, we talked to the state and the hospital about it,” Kirk Kirkpatrick, a board member, said in late afternoon. “They told us that mass gatherings like that are a big concern. There’s no way we could socially distance.”
The festival drew an estimated 5,000 or so people a night to downtown Owensboro during the summer months.
Kirkpatrick said the board voted last Thursday, but delayed announcing it until all sponsors could be contacted.
“They have been great,” he said. “They’ve said ‘Put us down for next year’.”
Kirkpatrick said, “We feel bad for the bands who depend on the revenue and exposure at Friday After 5.”
Friday After 5 had planned to hire 64 bands and solo acts for its 24th season.
Kirkpatrick said the board was already planning for a big 25th season next year.
“Now, we’ll start working harder on that,” he said.
Last month, Friday After 5 canceled its first two events — May 22 and May 29 — due to the pandemic.
At the time, the board hoped to start the music on June 6.
But that proved impossible.
Starr Nalley, interim executive director of the organization, said in an email, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the bands who were scheduled to perform this season, as well as our sponsors, community businesses, and participants who were ready to celebrate with us.”
She said, “Friday After 5 remains committed to creating a memorable experience in 2021.”
Nalley said the organization “will continue to support those who choose to move forward with us to 2021 and (we) are planning on some new and exciting changes to take place.
Friday After 5 began in 1997 with the Arnold Chin Band playing in the Atmos Energy Courtyard at the RiverPark Center.
These days, it stretches all the way from the RiverPark Center to the convention center on four outdoor stages.
There have also been gospel music shows inside the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.