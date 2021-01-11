Friday After 5, Owensboro’s free summer-long music festival, is hoping the coronavirus pandemic is over in time to its 25th season to open on May 21.

“We have become an official ‘Mile of Music’,” Francine Marseille, the organization’s executive director, said recently.

That happened when the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront added its outdoor stage to Friday After 5, she said.

The other end is anchored by the RiverPark Center.

Marseille said Lure Seafood and Grille will also add its outdoor performance area to the festival on some Fridays in 2021.

That will give the 16-week music festival seven stages — BB&T Plaza, Atmos Energy Courtyard, Cannon Hall, the Overlook Stage, the Kentucky Legend Pier, Holiday Inn and Lure.

She said, “We are going to celebrate “ ‘Christmas in July,’ coming together to extend the festivity of the holidays since some things have been missed” this year.

Marseille said that will include “ ‘Visions of Sugar Plums,’ perhaps Holiday Boat Parades, Santa, carolers and, fingers crossed, a little added winter magic.”

On Aug. 20, she said, “We will enjoy the Grand Prix qualifying runs (for the first Owensboro Hydrofair in more than 40 years) on the river from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and then fans can gather along the pier to have the chance to meet the drivers and get their autographs before the music starts with the Crashers on stage.”

An intermission surprise is expected, Marseille said.

On June 4, she said, Big Rivers Electric will sponsor “a wonderful young country artist” on the BB&T Patio stage.

The Kentucky Vietnam Wall is scheduled to be displayed at Friday After 5 on Independence Day weekend, Marseille said.

Glenn Family Services will again sponsor both Gospel on the River and Worship on the Water.

They’re also sponsoring the Vietnam Wall appearance, Marseille said.

She worked in the entertainment industry on the West Coast for more than 30 years before returning home to Owensboro this year.

“I’ve worked the red carpet at the Grammys, the Oscars, the American Music Awards and represented A-list actors and bands,” Marseille said earlier. “Maybe some of them will come to visit us.”

Several have sent greetings to Friday After 5 in recent weeks.

They’re posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

