Friday After 5 will return May 21 for its 25th anniversary after a yearlong hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 16-week season of free music will stretch along the riverfront from the RiverPark Center to the Holiday Inn on Friday nights through Sept. 3.
Francine Marseille, the festival’s executive director, said, “Though it may look a little different to open safely, the festival will go on with great entertainment on all stages each week.”
She said, “We cannot wait to share all our plans and celebrate the re-opening Friday After 5 with the families, musicians and community businesses, who have long created traditions together.”
Marseille said, “The addition of the Holiday Inn Riverfront stage will officially create a full mile of music along the riverfront.”
The festival’s website says the May 21 lineup features Aaron Goodvin, a Canadian-American country singer who had a No. 1 hit, “You Are,” in 2018, along with The Gaslight Boys and The Underdogs.
It’s also Owensboro City Night on the riverfront.
Marseille said the lineup, which will be announced later, will feature new bands and old favorites like City Commissioner Larry Maglinger doing his Rod Stewart tribute and The Velvet Bombers.
Friday After 5 will also feature the Owensboro Hydrofair in August, with Grand Prix trials running on the river and some driver and team meet-and-greets.
The website says Annabel Whitledge, a Henderson singer who won the Hollywood Music in Media Awards’ Rising Star (female) Award in February, is slated to perform on June 4.
Big Rivers Electric, a company that’s moving its headquarters to Owensboro from Henderson in 2022, will sponsor the performance.
The Kentucky Vietnam Wall is scheduled to be displayed at Friday After 5 on Independence Day weekend, Marseille said.
Glenn Family Services will again sponsor both Gospel on the River and Worship on the Water.
They’re also sponsoring the Vietnam Wall appearance, Marseille said.
The festival attracts more than 70,000 people from a wide area around Owensboro each summer.
