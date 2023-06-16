Friday After 5 will feature the Inspirational Country Music Association’s Award Talent Competition, “The Voice” winner Todd Tilghman and the band Vinyl Radio on Friday, June 16.
The ICMA is the home of Christian country artists. The talent competition is from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Atmos Amphitheater. The awards show will be filmed and distributed to Christian television networks, said Diane Parten, the ICMA president.
Contestants in the competition include local favorites Cathy Heald Mullins, Cam Thompson and Clyde Skimmerhorn, along with regional competitors Donavan Wells, Annabel Whiteledge, LaTasha Smith, Shaun Murphy, the Roller Family, Clint Draper, Sarah Beth Brewer, Tracy Haycraft, Greg Marlow, Sidney Cook, Adam Scott, Christopher Clem, Austin Harley, Kyle Langford and Phoebe White.
The awards show will be the first in a series of ICMA competitions, with the five best performers out of the competitions receiving free songwriting opportunities, Parten said.
Winners will be taken to Studio Dunlap in Dunlap, Tennessee, where they will be given the opportunity to record one of their songs to be sung at the final competition at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Several artists will perform Friday following the ICMA competition, including Andrew Marshall, Cody McCarver, Steve Bridgmon and Tilghman.
“I didn’t know that I had the confidence to pursue music until I went on ‘The Voice,’ ” Tilghman said. “When I did that and won ‘The Voice,’ then I think that gave me a little boost of confidence, which caused me to pursue it. I always loved singing, and I loved music. I just, before, never thought it was something that I could do as a career until ‘The Voice.’ ”
Tilghman went on “The Voice” during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording the blind auditions, battles and knockouts with the intention of going back for the live rounds. However, the pandemic moved the live auditions online, he said.
“My experience, the whole time, to tell you the truth, was a whole lot of anxiety,” he said. “The great part of it, aside from winning the show, was that my experience was very positive. Everybody on the show was really great to me, my community just really rallied around me, and they were really great, especially when we went remote.
“On one hand, it was a lot of anxiety and worry and nerves, but then on the other hand, it was really encouraging, and it was for sure a turning point in my life.”
Tilghman’s music primarily focuses on a positive message, often telling inspirational stories about life or faith that can be relatable to a broad audience, Tilghman said.
“I like to sing songs about life,” he said. “Even if it’s not your experience, you can relate to it because it’s real life. That’s my most favorite thing to do.”
This is Tilghman’s first time performing at Friday After 5, but he has performed and hosted an awards show with the ICMA, with this being the first event where he will perform a whole set.
“I always look forward to performing because it’s fun,” Tilghman said. “I don’t really know how to put on a show. I just sing my songs and tell my stories — and tell my stupid dad jokes — and have a fun time. That’s my favorite part of it.”
Tilghman strives for a range of emotions during his performances, allowing for a deep connection between the audience and himself.
“I always want everyone to laugh, I want everybody to have a fun time, but I want to make sure before they leave, they cry, too,” he said. “I like to try to reach into the deep places in our hearts and tell some of those really meaningful stories that sort of bring a tear to their eye.”
The Nashville-based Vinyl Radio returns to Friday After 5 and will bring classic rock from the 1970s to the Jagoe Homes Main Riverfront Live Stage from 6-9:30 p.m., with covers of songs by The Doobie Brothers, the Eagles, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and many more.
“The band is made up of a bunch of studio players, producers, songwriters, people that have artist deals themselves in the band,” said Tim Buppert, drummer and co-lead singer. “We all knew each other, and we were asked if we would play some music at a party one time about 12 years ago. It was so much fun that we decided to keep doing it, and yeah, so now we play all over the country doing this sort of thing.”
Buppert said the band is looking forward to returning to Friday After 5.
“The crowd was amazing,” Buppert said. “I’m not sure (the audience) had seen a band quite like Vinyl Radio before, so they were very enthusiastic when we came on and started playing.
“We’re looking forward to our second time there, and hopefully we can make this an every year thing, where we can play for the fine folks of Owensboro.”
8 Track will perform from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage. The Jim Gustin Band will perform a combination of rock, country and blues from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage.
