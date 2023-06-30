Friday After 5 will celebrate Independence Day, with the 202nd Army Concert Band performing at the Atmos Amphitheater, and Descent on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage on June 30 from 5-11:30 p.m.
The 202nd Army Concert Band will perform a patriotic concert from 5:30-7 p.m., kicking off Independence Day celebrations.
“The 202nd Army Band is a large performing ensemble that entertains a wide range of audiences with many styles of music,” Catherine Strobel, the commander of the 202nd Army Band, said. “The band is composed of multiple performing groups, including marching band, concert band, brass quintet, brass quartet, woodwind quintet, rock band, and a New Orleans-style brass band. These groups provide musical support to a variety of military ceremonies and public outreach functions throughout the commonwealth.”
The 202nd Army band has performed several performances throughout the state, several other states in the country, and have performed internationally, with their performance in Germany in 2018 being their most recent international performance, Strobel said.
Strobel said that the band has previously performed at Friday After 5 in 2011 and 2016, with their rock band, Fallout, having played in 2018.
“We hope that our performance broadens the outreach of the Kentucky National Guard and strengthens our connection between our soldiers and the community,” Strobel said. “Kentucky National Guard soldiers are citizen-soldiers who have full-time careers outside of the Guard, but are always ready to serve our commonwealth with their unique skill sets in times of need, most recently providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and in times of natural disaster.”
The upcoming Friday After 5 will also mark the half-way point for the season, celebrating both the accomplishments it has made so far and veterans with Independence Day celebrations.
“It’s gone beyond our wildest dreams this year,” Francine Marseille, the executive director of Friday After 5, said. “We’ve had wonderful participation from the community, our vendors are exceptionally happy. [...] I think, all in all, it’s been a wonderful experience for the first half, and we have lots to look forward to for the second half.”
Breaking from their tradition of performing at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, Descent will play at Jagoe Homes Main Stage at Atmos Amphitheater from 6-9:30 p.m.
“We’re a classic rock band,” Danny Mans, the bass player, said. “We just brought in two new members in the last couple of months, but three of us have been together in this band for six or seven years now. It’s all classic rock, and we play every weekend, actually.”
Mans said that every member of Descent is a seasoned musician, with Mans having been in the band for 15 years, and playing since he was 14.
“We were together with a different group with some different guys, and we brought in another guitar player because one of them moved on to a different group, [Tracee Howard,]” Mans said. “We brought his wife in as a singer and keyboard player, and our original singer left because we were playing too much. We’ve averaged over 55 gigs a year [since COVID].”
Since the passing of COVID restrictions in Illinois and Indiana, Descent has played almost every weekend, and have performed at various venues throughout their time, having performed at The Iron Horse Saloon in Fort Branch, Indiana, at various Legions and VFWs, Four Winds Marina in Bloomington, Indiana, several parties, and many more locations, Mans said.
The performance will mark their fifth year at Friday After 5, the year when they were held off for COVID.
“[Friday After 5 has been] awesome,” Mans said. “It’s a great venue, a tremendous idea in the first place, the concept’s amazing. It’s a great place to hang out and party.”
Mans said that the audience can expect high energy classic rock, consisting a lot of dance music, with no lull in the show, with them playing continuous music.
“[The audience] will be full of energy when they leave,” Mans said. “It’s a very energetic show. I’m sure they’ll want to hear us again; [...] We always get asked back when we play, and this band books itself, honestly.”
Current members of the band include Mari Howard, the lead singer and keyboard player, Tracey Howard, the lead guitar player, Jasyyn Noe, a guitar player and vocalist, Danny Mans, the bass player and back-up vocalist and harmonica player, and Mark Melcho, the drummer.
“Be sure and come out and listen to us, you won’t be disappointed,” Mans said. “Bring your dancing shoes.”
From 7-9 p.m., Blackstone Rock will perform on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, and from 7:30-10 p.m., Derik Hultquist will perform at Lure, and the rising country artists, the Hobbs Sisters, will perform on the Ruoff Party Stage.
