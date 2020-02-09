Friday After 5, Owensboro’s free 16-week summer music festival, likely topped 70,000 visitors in 2019, Jay Velotta, incoming president of the organization, said Wednesday.
“Since it’s free, it’s hard to estimate crowds,” he said. “But we’ve talked to people from all over the country. They come here to visit family and come downtown. Some of them even come here just for Friday After 5 and the downtown attractions.”
With that growth, the board recently appointed Starr Nalley as interim executive director. Velotta said the board added the “interim” to the title “to give both the board and Starr enough time to make sure that it was a good fit for both of us.”
But, he said, “We’re confident, based on her work ethic and passion for Friday After 5, that she will fill this position permanently in the near future.”
The post became vacant last spring when Teresa Thomas resigned after being injured in a fall.
Kirk Kirkpatrick, who had retired from the post in December 2016 after 20 years, returned to help out for the rest of 2019.
Nalley is a real estate professional with The Harris Jarboe Group. She said she plans to devote full-time to both jobs.
Nalley said she has five main goals.
“One priority is that we grow into a stronger indestructible team,” she said. “Two is to show more value to our sponsors. Three is to bring a bigger variety of bands that have not been to FA5 yet and to showcase the local rising stars. Fourth is to bring more activities to FA5 that will draw crowds of all ages. The fifth is to run a bigger marketing strategy for the entire Tri-State.”
Velotta said the board is working on a couple of big events for 2020.
But he said details are still being worked out.
Nalley said the festival lineup will be announced in April.
She became a Friday After 5 volunteer in 2018 after moving to Owensboro from Lubbock, Texas.
Nalley said she was a volunteer before she attended her first Friday After 5 because of her “passion for music, the community and the riverfront.”
Last year, she was social media director.
Nalley became a member of the board of directors in late 2018. She resigned in January to accept the new role.
Nalley has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in business.
She and her husband have two sons.
Velotta called her “our brightest rising star.”
Next year will be Friday After 5’s 25th year and Nalley said she’s “already working on some special ideas for our 25th anniversary.”
Season 24 begins May 22 and continues through Labor Day weekend.
The festival now stretches nine-tenths of a mile from the RiverPark Center to the Owensboro Convention Center along the riverfront.
Members of this year’s board of directors are Belinda Abell, secretary/marketing; Chad Day, vice president; Chris Gendek, Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Dan Cooper, cannon; Dyan Damron, Overlook Stage; Erica Pedley, City of Owensboro; Velotta, president; Kirkpatrick, historian; Laura Alexander, convention center; Nicole Ebelar, O.Z. Tyler; Pam Smith-Wright, treasurer; Rich Jorn, RiverPark Center; and Starling Lambert, street fair and vendors.
