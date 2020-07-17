Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday 531 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus during a media briefing.
That brings the state’s total to 21,605.
Friday’s number of cases marks Kentucky’s third-highest daily number.
On May 5, the commonwealth reported 625 cases, which counted more than 300 inmates at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
Tuesday brought the second-highest number at 576.
“We are living in really dangerous times,” Beshear told listeners.
More than 6,772 residents have recovered from the virus.
On Friday, the state’s positivity rate was more than 4.2%. That rate tells how many people are infected per 100 tested.
When that rate hits 5%, Beshear said, state officials may consider rolling back part of the economy’s reopenings.
“It is incredibly important that we stop this where it is right now,” he said of the coronavirus.
Beshear announced eight more deaths, including a 68-year-old man in Muhlenberg County. To date, the virus has killed 653 Kentuckians.
On Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 11 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, 12 in Ohio County and one in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 1,220.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new case, bringing that county’s total to 581.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.