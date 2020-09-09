City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright’s 19th annual Freedom Walk will go on as scheduled Friday in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.
It just won’t be a walk.
“We’re just asking people to come to Charles Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park at 11 a.m. Friday,” Smith-Wright said Monday. “We’re not going to walk this year because of the COVID. We hope more people will come out if they don’t have to walk.”
People are asked to wear masks at the event and maintain social distancing, she said.
Smith-Wright organized the Freedom Walk in 2002 to memorialize the 2,997 civilians, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight paramedics that lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
In the beginning, the march started at the Veterans Monument in front of the Owensboro Sportscenter — a 1.8-mile trek.
But Smith-Wright later moved it to the Owensboro Fire Department’s Station 1 at 512 W. Ninth St., so older people could still take part.
She said Friday’s memorial service will be short.
Lou Drawdy, a Marine veteran from the Vietnam War, will speak and former City Manager Bill Parrish, also a Marine, will give the invocation.
Smith-Wright said there are people who have taken part in the event every year.
The first walk attracted about 40 people.
Last year, the event drew more than 100.
When the Freedom Walk began, Smith-Wright was president of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary for Post 119.
At the time, she said, local veterans organizations were asked to sponsor a local event as part of a national walk.
“We agreed to do it,” she said.
“This is a nonpartisan, nonexclusive event and it’s not a fundraiser or a platform to discuss politics or policies,” Smith-Wright said that first year.
It’s still that way.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
