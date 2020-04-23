After 21 years in Owensboro, TGI Friday’s has closed its doors for the last time.
Employees at the restaurant at 5135 Frederica St. got the word in an email from Chad Johnson, the general manager, at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.
It said, “Through no fault of our own, the decision was made by the company because of losses endured by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The restaurant had been on the south end of Frederica Street since 1999.
Friday’s was the first announced permanent closure of a local restaurant during the pandemic.
It probably won’t be the last.
Business Insider reported recently that “roughly 110,000 restaurants are expected to close for good in the next month.”
“It’s very heartbreaking,” Jenny Jones, a cocktail server at Friday’s for almost 10 years, said Wednesday. “It’s like losing a family. I’ve met so many people there and there are a lot of regulars I’ll miss.”
She said employees are talking about getting together for a big party once people are allowed to have parties again.
It will be a chance to get together, celebrate friendships and say goodbye.
Jones said she had noticed in the past year that business had slowed.
But she was still shocked when she got the email.
“It was a ‘Cheers’ kind of place,” Kalyn Fiorella Burns said.
She’s been a bartender at Friday’s for a little over a year.
“It’s sad,” she said. “Business was good. I made great money. And we had the best regulars. They became like family. We had a good group of regulars who were there seven days a week, it seemed like.”
Fiorella, great-granddaughter of Gabe Fiorella, one of the city’s most famous restaurateurs, said the closing was a complete surprise.
“I thought we’d go back when this was over,” she said.
TODAY Food reported in February that TGI Friday’s “has become the latest operation to close dozens of locations after suffering a major profit loss in 2019.”
The story said the company closed 34 restaurants last year.
Nation’s Restaurant News reported that Friday’s overall sales were down 11.3% last year and its restaurants saw a 9.1% decrease in traffic in 2019.
Business Insider reported on March 31, “Roger Lipton, a restaurant industry analyst, investor, and adviser who recently penned a blog post about the upcoming “restaurant apocalypse,” told Business Insider that the restaurant industry is facing an unexpected and unprecedented challenge.”
The article said, “11% of the more than 4,000 restaurant owners and operators surveyed by the National Restaurant Association last week said that they anticipate they will permanently close within the next 30 days.”
It said, “An estimated 30,000 restaurants have already shuttered permanently.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.