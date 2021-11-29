Friends are a rare breed. They can put you down at inopportune times and pick you up when being boosted is most needed.
Regardless off what some adversaries might think, I’ve had some very great friends that I hold second only to family members. And sadly however, many of them have passed on to that big and wonderful corral in the sky.
And I find myself hoping they will remember me and put in a good word about me. Nothing like having advanced support when traveling on an uncertain and unfamiliar road.
My first best friend was Eugene Whittaker whose family also lived on Hamilton Avenue. And I don’t know if Eugene ever really felt the same way about me.
Sadly, my family moved from Hamilton to East Main Street when I was 9 years old and I never saw him again.
Moving to a new neighborhood can create a lot of problems. The sun never shows up in the place it once did early in the morning and the world around you is filled with strangers. And strangers sometimes want to know more about you than you know about yourself.
Regardless, our new home was what we called a shotgun house, and that four-room structure was fairly meager for a mother with six children. Four rooms with one bathroom with only a commode, which made bathing pretty remote.
But that was what number three galvanized tubs were all about.
Getting back to friendships, there were several guys around my age on East Main and it wasn’t long before I knew most of them.
Let’s see, there was Bob and Ed Jackson, three or four of the Powers boys, Junior Stinnett, and Harry Whitehouse, among others. The biggest problem was a shortage of girls.
One other friend, whose name I can’t remember, were pretty close until I found out he had a bicycle he wouldn’t let me ride.
But that changed the day my Uncle Millard dropped off a bushel of apples from his Pellville farm. Without my mom knowing, every apple I gave that friend, I was rewarded with a ride around the block on his bike.
Needless to say, Mom was pretty upset when she went to bake an apple pie. And he stopped being a friend when I ran out of apples.
But the other guys remained friends and we wore out the concrete on Center Street between Main and the river playing basketball on a homemade basketball goal that stayed on its pole until another friend of mine — John Wright — the head man at Owensboro Grain — took it away to make room for grain trucks.
John said a few years back that he would save that old pole and eventually stand it up in my front yard but I have yet to see it.
I went to school with John’s dad — the late Glen Wright — and he never would have done that to me.
And there were some great friends, including you, John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.