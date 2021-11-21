Friends! The Musical Parody,” a new musical that pays tribute to NBC’s Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit television series, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the RiverPark Center.
The show, described as “celebrating the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan,” features familiar territory with a tight-knit cast.
“ ‘Friends’ was my first love as far as TV shows go…,” said Nick Anastasia, who plays Ross. “Growing up, I watched ‘Friends’ — it was the first show that I owned on DVD, and I still watch it. It’s still one of my favorites to go to.”
Anastasia, who has played other television characters in theater productions such as “The Office : A Murder Mystery Parody,” notes that it can be a challenge to portray a role that is very recognizable, but he enjoys every minute of it.
“I definitely felt that when I played Michael Scott, because as we all know, Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, I would argue, is one of the most iconic characters of all time and one of the best active roles ever in the history on TV…,” Anastasia said. “There’s definitely a pressure about that, but for me it’s been such a joy because I have done ‘The Office,’ (and) ‘It’s Always Sunny (in Philadelphia)’ before that, and now I’m doing ‘Friends.’
“It’s very cool for me, because those are my three favorite TV shows … of all time. It’s been really cool to check these roles off my bucket list of TV show roles that I would love to play. Playing Ross is such a joy, because he’s just so wild and zany; he just goes through such a range of emotion in the moment that I always enjoyed David Schwimmer’s portrayal of Ross, and now it’s fun to step into those shoes.”
Though the show is titled as a parody, Anastasia notes that it does come off as farce.
“I wouldn’t say that we make fun of (the show), ... but we poke fun at the holes that were in the show,” Anastasia said. “As we all know, ‘Friends’ was great, (and) it was hilarious, but it did have its few problems back in the day, and there’s some plot holes and stuff like that. So basically, we’re embracing the odd stuff as well as the stuff that people know the scenes verbatim from. It’s a combination of gags that you’ll recognize directly from the show and gags that we kind of reversed or inverted, so to speak.”
The show will also feature original music, while also sprinkling in some parody songs, such as a song that “sounds very similar to a very famous song from the musical ‘RENT.’ ”
Whether or not the show will feature a performance of Phoebe’s comedic song “Smelly Cat” from the series, Anastasia believes the crowd will be satisfied.
“I don’t want to give away too much,” Anastasia laughed. “You’re going to get a variation of ‘smelly something.’ ...You will see Phoebe get excited and write a song. And you’ll see her perform a song about something smelly — I can’t guarantee that it will be about a cat, but you’ll definitely see Phoebe rock it out up there with her guitar, and you’ll love every moment of it.”
With the nostalgic nature of the show, coupled with the live performances returning after COVID-19 lockdowns, Anastasia says that the North American tour has received a positive reception thus far, performing at times to upwards of 2,000 people a night.
“A lot of these places we’ve been going to — we’re the first show back since the pandemic,” Anastasia said. “In addition to just (having) excited people about ‘Friends,’ people are just excited to be back in the theater, which is really, really awesome to see, and it really is exhilarating to walk out onto the stage.”
With musical and television lovers planning to take their seats inside the theater soon, Anastasia hopes that the audience will be able to escape reality and have some fun.
“I hope they laugh a lot,” Anastasia said. “I hope that the laughter fills that two hour void of their life and they get taken away from all the problems they have outside of this theater and get transported back to the 1990s, when things were kind of crazy but, you know — it was a good time.”
Tickets are on sale at riverparkcenter.org.
For more information on the show, visit friendsparodyontour.com.
