Friends of Sinners director to be featured on national TV

Jordan Wilson, development director of Friends of Sinners, will be featured on the 700 Club, a national Christian broadcasting program.
The 700 Club was first broadcast in 1966. It’s hosted by televangelist Pat Robertson.
Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered, long-term substance recovery program that houses its residents for 12-18 months.
Wilson became sober from drug addiction and became a Christian on March 27, 2016, after his father invited him to church.
Each year on March 27, he posts his story on Facebook, hoping to inspire others who may be battling a similar situation.
His 2021 post went viral, amassing nearly 100,000 shares. A producer of the 700 Club saw the post and reached out in May, interested in telling Wilson’s story.
“They said it was too good not to share,” Wilson said.
Wilson spoke with the producer about his story,and was told he would hear back in on if his story would be featured.
Within a week, he found out he had been chosen.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Wilson said.
The producer and a filming crew went to Wilson’s house in Henderson on Jan. 11 to film.
“I’m just so blown away that this is happening,” he said.
Wilson hopes his story will inspire people who are battling addiction.
“Drug addiction is no joke,” he said. “People are dying every single day. It’s so important that people see someone making it out of drug addiction.”
Wilson also recently published a book detailing his story, “Jesus > Drugs,” which will also be featured on the show.
His episode will air the week of Easter, Wilson said.
“I’m so happy that my story will bring people hope,” he said.
