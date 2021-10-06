Friends of Sinners has hired David Cox, site and recovery pastor at Pleasant Valley Community Church, as its ministry director.
The position, according to FOS executive director Joe Welsh, is new and has been catered to Cox’s talents as a pastor and ministry leader.
Welsh said getting Cox into this position has been a work in progress for the past five years, and the opportunity finally arrived to make it happen.
“Dave Cox is a former staff member, an alumni, has been around and has been a blessing to the ministry for a really long time,” Welsh said. “If there was one person in Owensboro that I could hire, it would’ve been him.”
The role of ministry director, according to Welsh, will help the organization put more focus on ministry and programming for its clients as it experiences new growth and works to move into a new facility.
The position will allow someone to focus on programming and direct client relationship and evaluation full-time, and help the organization refocus on its mission, Welsh said.
“Now, just this new season that we’re in — we’re getting ready to move to our new facility in the next year, hopefully, and I wanted to make the ministry a priority again,” he said. “Not that it hasn’t been. But we focus on so much of the business parts that we do, running the organization, raising money, all the things that are important that we need to do, but I feel like the ministry side of what we do, the program side, just kind of … doesn’t get our full attention.”
Roles of the ministry director include day-to-day programming, ministry, recruiting volunteers and sponsorships, evaluating clients and the programming itself, as well as developing client relationships.
Cox said he and his family are very excited for this new chapter in their lives.
“Jan. 6, 2011, God sent me to Friends of Sinners as a client,” he said. “I had been in the Daviess County Detention Center for about a year, fighting a pretty serious case — I was facing the rest of my life in prison for the second time. I had not planned on coming here, but God spoke to me clearly through scripture that this is where he wanted me.”
Since graduating the program in 2015, Cox said he has become passionate about it and has stayed as plugged into FOS as much as possible, assisting clients through his position at Pleasant Valley Community Church.
He said he has prayed about the transition for the past five years, along with Welsh.
He said his main goal is to help provide a sense of hope to clients.
“My hope is that God will continue to do what he’s been doing with this program since it started,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
