Owensboro’s Friends of Sinners, a Christian based post-treatment group, is holding a shoe drive.
The shoe drive runs through the end of July. Drop-off boxes are at the FOS men’s and women’s houses, Owensboro Christian Church, Matthew’s Table and Sugar Grove Baptist Church.
The drop-off locations at the men’s and women’s houses are open all hours, said Jordan Wilson, FOS development director.
He said the drive is accepting all variations of “new or gently-used” shoes, including sports cleats.
FOS has teamed up with Funds2Orgs, the nation's largest shoe drive fundraising company, to ship the shoes to Haiti and 25 other developing countries, Wilson said.
For more information about the program or locations, contact Tammy Keown at 270-683-7007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.