Christian artists from around the region will be performing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Park as part of the 13th annual Unchained concert.
The event is a fundraiser and outreach event for Friends of Sinners — a faith-based substance recovery program for men and women.
Executive Director Joe Welsh said there’s a silent auction, a charity motorcycle ride and concessions that go along with the concert.
“The goal of the day is for it to be more an outreach for us than it is to make a bunch of money,” Welsh said. “If we can make a little bit of money, that’s good, but we’re there for the neighborhood and the community.”
Unchained was originally held at Moreland Park but moved to Chautauqua Park on the city’s east side in 2017.
In the past, Welsh recruited the acts. This year he turned it over to Donovan Geary, who will also be performing under the stage name Don Ready.
Geary said because he’s a Christian artist, he’s also familiar with many groups in the area who will bring different styles and genres to the stage.
“Because I do Christian music, I have relationships, and I reached out to a few of those people,” Geary said. “It’s a mix between worship and a concert. You got hip-hop that’s going to be there; you got more rock that’s going to be there; you got contemporary music that’s going to be there.”
Geary, of Madisonville, works for a faith-based treatment program called Recovery Plus for Women in Hopkins County.
“I love whenever people are dedicated to rehabilitation, so it’s easy for me and not a hard choice to make,” said Geary, who’s performed at Unchained in the past. “Anything that has to do with recovery, I’m going to be part of because I’m connected to it.
Along with Geary, the lineup includes Outta Egypt, E2 and the Least of These.
Registration for the motorcycle ride begins at 8 a.m., and there will also be inflatable available for children.
Welsh said Unchained is an event that former FOS clients will return to each year.
“We don’t call it our alumni day necessarily, but it’s kind of like that,” Welsh said. “If there’s one day out of the year that anybody who has ever been in FOS is going to show up, hang out and fellowship together, it would be that day.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
