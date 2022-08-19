Christian artists from around the region will be performing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Park as part of the 13th annual Unchained concert.

The event is a fundraiser and outreach event for Friends of Sinners — a faith-based substance recovery program for men and women.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

