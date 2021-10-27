The 12th annual Friends of Sinners banquet will return to its longtime home at Owensboro Church of Christ, said Jordan Wilson, Friends of Sinners’ development director.
While the Christ-centered substance abuse program hosts a handful of fundraisers throughout the year, Wilson said the banquet is its most significant.
“This is kind of the bread and butter of events for us,” Wilson said. “We do anywhere from four to five fundraisers a year, but this is the one that I think people look forward to the most.”
The evening will feature food, a professional photographer, and each FOS client will briefly share their experiences with those in attendance.
“I would say the highlight of the night is all of our clients, they all give a very short testimony,” he said. “That is really what people want to see.”
Friends of Sinners is a long-term residential substance abuse recovery program that treats men and women for anywhere from nine to 18 months.
“We help our clients find jobs, we help with court cases, we show up to their court cases,” Wilson said, “and if any of our clients are under court orders, we will of course write the judge a letter of how they are doing.”
The organization provides a structured class schedule with life skills classes and Christian counseling services, with all FOS classes based around “biblical truths.”
“We teach our clients how to be sober, but our main goal is to introduce our clients to the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Wilson said.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger will serve as the banquet’s keynote speaker.
Maglinger said Tuesday that he has been attending the FOS banquet for about seven years, and he believes the organization provides a much-needed ministry and service in the community.
“I think I will definitely address some of the participants on not to give up hope in the process,” Maglinger said.
In addition to speaking to individuals involved in the program, Maglinger said he will also direct a portion of his speech towards the individuals and organizations that provide financial support for FOS.
“Specifically to me as a jailer, I want the guys who are being released to have a better chance and to take the opportunity to not come back again,” he said.
The banquet is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Individual tickets can be purchased for $50, and table sponsorships are also available for $400.
Wilson said that while he always sets a personal goal of $100,000 for the banquet, in his three years with FOS he has yet to see that number achieved.
After the COVID-19 pandemic caused FOS to switch to a virtual program last year, the organization was still able to raise $47,000.
For more information about tickets for the Friends of Sinners banquet, call 270-689-9174.
