The Friends of Green River National Wildlife Refuge will host its arts event and auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Best Insured & Zoom Center, 1138 North Elm St., Henderson.
The event will feature live music, refreshments, updates on the Green River National Wildlife Refuge and an auction. Auction items include a variety of wildlife art pieces, which can be viewed online at https://friendsgreenrivernwr.org.
Reservations can be made by contacting Mike Morton at 270-748-1493 or mmorton1982@hotmail.com.
The organization, which is in the process of obtaining nonprofit status, was established in 2019 with a goal of helping with the establishment and operation activities of the Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Henderson County.
