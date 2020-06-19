Kevin Frizzell, general manager of Owensboro Municipal Utilities, received a glowing performance review from the City Utility Commission on Thursday.
It was the second consecutive year he has received high marks from the commission.
“It’s an excellent review,” Chairman Jim Tony Fulkerson said. “I want to thank Kevin for another great year.”
Fulkerson said he hopes Frizzell stays for a long time.
Frizzell, however, has said in the past that he plans to retire either late this year or early next year.
When Terry Naulty, the former general manager, was put on administrative leave and abruptly resigned in February 2018, Frizzell, then director of power production, was named interim general manager.
In December of that year, the utility commission dropped the word “interim” and made Frizzell general manager.
The review had four levels of scoring — strength, satisfactory, needs improvement and unsatisfactory.
“Strength” means “performance consistently exceeds normal job requirements; shows initiative and skill in this area.”
“Satisfactory” means “performance consistently meets requirements of the job; competent in this area.”
Frizzell scored a 3.95 on job knowledge, a 3.9 on quality of work, a 3.9 on initiative for continuous improvement, a 3.95 on effective communications, a 4 on leadership, a 3.9 on employee development, a 3.9 on problem solving/judgment; a 4 on organizational cooperativeness, a 3.8 on cost consciousness and a 4 on safety.
Comments on his overall performance weren’t listed by the names of the commissioners.
They said, “Kevin continues to excel in his position as general manager. His leadership abilities has enabled him to rally the troops around him and see this organization through a year of unprecedented challenges. We are fortunate to have him leading this organization.”
And “He is a valuable asset to OMU. He is responsive to the commission and to the employees of OMU as well. He recognizes his strengths as well as his weak areas and delegates responsibilities effectively. We applaud him for managing in an honest and transparent manner.”
The evaluation did not list any needs for improvement.
Frizzell joined OMU in 1990 as technical services manager. He was primarily in charge of OMU’s environmental compliance.
He played a key leadership role in the $150 million scrubber project, which was completed in 1995, and the installation of nitrogen oxide controls in the early 2000s.
Frizzell was named director of power production in 2008, where he headed up the utility’s coal-fired Elmer Smith Station, which was closed in May.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
