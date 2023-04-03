The indoor arena at Cannon Hill Farm in Utica had a variety of horses and riders in attendance for a weekend-long clinic that concluded Sunday led by horse professional and clinician Randy Speegle of No Bull Horsemanship.
Speegle, 61, of Benton, Tenn., has trained horses for 47 years and has earned several World Grand Championships, but he never intended to spend his career in the clinic realm.
“I just wanted to ride, and train and show,” he said. “... My phone would be blowing up every night of people asking me questions: ‘How’d I do this?’ ‘How’d I do that?’ ‘Why’s my horse doing this?’ ”
Speegle founded No Bull Horsemanship, where he helps novice and seasoned riders better communicate with horses and better understand one another.
“What I try to do is … to learn the way (the horses) think and what makes them tick,” he said. “Once you understand what makes a horse tick, then you can work with it, train it and teach it.”
Speegle emphasizes the importance of having a strong working relationship between people and horses.
“You hear people talk (about) this ‘natural horsemanship;’ there is no such thing as ‘natural horsemanship,’ ” he said. “When we take these horses out of the wild and domesticated ‘em, everything about their lives (are) not natural anymore.
“God made them to where they can learn, and they know they’re a prey animal; and for them it’s fight-or-flight. If they get scared, they’re supposed to run. If they can’t run, they’re supposed to fight. But we’ve domesticated ‘em to work with us, not against us; and if you do it right, then you got a good partner.”
Speegle stresses that people need to earn the respect of a horse.
“My teaching is that you earn that respect and leadership by controlling their feet and controlling their direction; not by abuse,” he said.
For the past 13 years, Speegle has been working at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. — the late country music singer’s attraction and campground — to help train people for week-long horseback rides that take place in June and September.
“They have such a large gathering of people and horses; and (for) some of them it’s their first time around big groups, and horses are an animal and they can think for themselves,” he said, “and sometimes they were having people (getting) hurt.”
Julie Cannon, co-owner and farm manager of Cannon Hill Farm, first met Speegle at Lynn’s ranch in 2018 and appreciated Speegle’s methodology. Cannon said she was asked to attend a clinic before she suggested hosting it on her property.
“I was pretty impressed with (Randy), and I went back and saw him again,” she said. “I’ve done some of his techniques and it’s worked for us in training the jumping horses.”
Speegle teaches by instructing “from the ground to the saddle.”
“You gotta have the respect from the ground, too, because you gotta handle that horse to catch it, to saddle it, … load it on a trailer,” he said. “Once we get in the saddle, we use the same techniques from the ground and move it to the saddle; and once we do that, we can stay safe.”
While Speegle said the brain chemistry in a horse is the same regardless of breed, some factors can influence how a horse may behave such as its bloodline and how its been handled.
“If you work a horse (regularly) and work it right, it’ll be responsive to you and do like it’s supposed to,” he said. “If it doesn’t get (ridden) but once every three or four months, and it’s babied, and not rode right and not treated right — it’s going to be like a child with no discipline; it’s going to be a little outlaw.”
But learning about the people he’s with is just as vital.
“Randy tries to train the person as well as the horse,” Cannon said. “A professional can train a horse all day long, but it is difficult to teach the owner or rider how to ride the horse that you have just trained for them.”
Speegle wants those he trains to leave with more self-assurance than when they arrived.
“I want them to be more secure with their riding ability and confidence; because, especially as we get older and people get hurt, confidence is the easiest thing to lose and the hardest thing to get back,” he said. “I want everyone … to leave with more confidence in their ability to handle and ride their horses and be safe.”
