The indoor arena at Cannon Hill Farm in Utica had a variety of horses and riders in attendance for a weekend-long clinic that concluded Sunday led by horse professional and clinician Randy Speegle of No Bull Horsemanship.

Speegle, 61, of Benton, Tenn., has trained horses for 47 years and has earned several World Grand Championships, but he never intended to spend his career in the clinic realm.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.