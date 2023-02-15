I have just about exhausted the YouTube videos out there cracking on Harry and Meghan, and I don’t know why I care, and really, I don’t — or do I? — but you have to admit it is a story that seems to have no end. No end of drama, no end of supposition, no end of insufferableness. No end in sight for the return to decorum, if indeed, those two were ever in possession of it.

I have reached my tolerance level for all those outdoor types claiming to be real bush crafters, showing us how to put up a tent, a tarp, or shelter made of dead cedar poles and lots of evergreen brush placed across it. I have seen hundreds of videos on how to select the perfect survival knife, but not one on how to actually use it. It seems that I learned a whole bunch of good outdoor skills in Girl Scouts. How to make a one-match fire. How to find dry tinder and kindling even in the rain. The Magic Circle, where you swing your arm in an arc all around you to make sure you won’t cut anyone when you open your knife.

