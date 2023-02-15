I have just about exhausted the YouTube videos out there cracking on Harry and Meghan, and I don’t know why I care, and really, I don’t — or do I? — but you have to admit it is a story that seems to have no end. No end of drama, no end of supposition, no end of insufferableness. No end in sight for the return to decorum, if indeed, those two were ever in possession of it.
I have reached my tolerance level for all those outdoor types claiming to be real bush crafters, showing us how to put up a tent, a tarp, or shelter made of dead cedar poles and lots of evergreen brush placed across it. I have seen hundreds of videos on how to select the perfect survival knife, but not one on how to actually use it. It seems that I learned a whole bunch of good outdoor skills in Girl Scouts. How to make a one-match fire. How to find dry tinder and kindling even in the rain. The Magic Circle, where you swing your arm in an arc all around you to make sure you won’t cut anyone when you open your knife.
I saw this demonstrated on one video as if the pretty and scantily-clad presenter showed us, had made it up herself. I bet she was a Girl Scout, too. She climbs and rambles all over the roughest terrain in a little tank top and leggings with sandals on her feet. Out west, in snake country, too. But she has respect for the natural world, and she is both an anthropology major and also high on design, so it works, really. If Im honest, I’m jealous.
Now I am crushing it on Pinterest, because there are some home remodels I want to tackle, and when I say I, I mean we, my builder, Travis, with design help from Laura Ruth. This is exciting but not without some tossing and turning at night. In truth, a few weeks ago I thought I could probably pick all the stuff out myself. That is, until I stood stock still in front of tiles at Lowe’s for easily 20 minutes. I couldn’t decide between two tiles to buy as samples. Finally, the clerk excused himself, and could I please move? He and his big ladder platform had been quietly watching me, along with his customer, for at least 10 minutes.
I’ve picked out flooring with Laura Ruth and have a general idea of what I want in other things, but I wake in a sweat thinking that soaking tubs are well and good, but I really need a place to hang up jackets and kick off muddy garden clogs. I need to declutter my countertops but I don’t need a specially-dedicated spice cabinet, all kitted out with trays on the slant. Once I had some pantry space, I am perfectly happy with the round lucite caddies I found at TJ Maxx, the one that shows me everything I use most often, and one that provides a little ride for my nutmeg and cloves when I give it a whirl.
Someone said I need to reset my thinking. What are my heart’s desires? There are only a few of those. Nothing extreme. What should I consider since I have decided to age in place, oh, how I hate that phrase. But it is better than actively planning for my eventual decrepitude. When my friends start that up, you need to think about mobility issues, I just want to hit them.
I like to start a big project like this when everything is as high as it has ever been. Wait until there are delays and empty shelves, because I have never had good timing ever in my life.
Even so, home improvement is necessary, and with the right frame of mind, fun. It helps to have good partners. It will be good to develop some patience. And if nothing else, I need a project, I need one bad. Just last week I was obsessing on the YouTube glimpses of how people live in the coldest place on earth, Yakutsk, Russia. Selecting faucets and floor tile is nothing compared to that. It might even seem ridiculous compared to that. But still, our living space is important, and mine is overdue for a freshen up. And I am overdue for something more productive than watching YouTube, although it has its moments.
