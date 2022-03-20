Frozen Lounge will feature alcoholic slushies

Shanice Carbon was an athlete at Owensboro High School, running track and playing basketball and volleyball.
But she was hooked on the slushies at Pinky’s SnowCones when she wanted to cool down.
On Saturday, Carbon opened her first business — The Frozen Lounge, in the former Gene’s Health Food location in The Thatch, 1738 Sweeney St.
It was a soft opening to test the drinks and get ideas about what people think about her plan.
Tickets for the event were $25.
Carbon will now focus on her grand opening sometime in April.
She said it’s a place with a “chilled, laid back” atmosphere where people can relax.
The specialty of the house will be alcoholic slushies, which Carbon said will be cool and refreshing.
She’ll also be serving beer and shots.
The 3,000-square-foot lounge has couches, chairs, tables and TVs where people can relax.
Capacity is about 50 people, Carbon said.
There’s also a stage for musicians.
“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Carbon said. “I’ve always wanted my own business, but I didn’t know what it would be.”
Hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to midnight or 1 a.m. on weekends.
“There’s nothing like this in the Owensboro area,” Carbon said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
