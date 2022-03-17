During the 2018-19 school year, the last full school year before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Daviess County Public Schools spent about $700,000 on fuel to operate its fleet of buses.
The district is currently on track to spend “well above” that for the 2021-22 school year, according to Sara Harley, DCPS’ director of finance.
“Rising fuel costs have a big impact on us,” she said, adding that in a typical school year, district buses travel 2.1 million miles, averaging about 9,500 per day.
She said rising costs means increasing the transportation and fuel budget, “which means pulling funds that were set aside for other purposes.”
In February, Harley said, fuel was $3.24 per gallon, on average, and so far this month the cost per gallon has reached $5.03 for diesel, though costs do appear to be “steadily decreasing.”
Nationally, according to the Energy Information Administration, the cost of diesel fuel has increased more than $2 per gallon since this time last year. It has increased an average of about 40 cents per gallon in the past week.
Before this year, the previous highest average retail price for diesel fuel recorded in the U.S. since 1994 was about $4.70 per gallon in the summer of 2008, the EIA reported.
The district, like many others, participates in a Fleet Fueling program, which is a way for businesses or organizations to refuel their vehicle fleets. Drivers use Fleet Fueling cards at specific gas stations that are selected through a bid process.
DCPS buses travel more miles daily and yearly than any other district in the region.
Ohio County Schools buses travel about 5,200 miles per day, equating to about 1.1 million miles per year. About 7,200 gallons of diesel fuel is used every seven school days throughout the district, according to district transportation officials.
Muhlenberg County Schools travel about 5,000 miles a day and about 900,000 miles per year. So far, the rising fuel costs hasn’t impacted the district drastically, according to Carla Embry, district community relations specialist.
John David Sandefur, Owensboro Public Schools chief financial officer, said its buses travel about 300,000 miles a year, and the district budgets about $185,000 a year for fuel.
He said that school districts are just like every other consumer in the country experiencing the increase in all costs, including fuel.
OPS is fortunate in that it is within the budgeted amount for fuel so far this school year, but Sandefur said that could largely be pandemic-related, in a way.
“We included field trips in our budget,” he said, “and they have been slow to return to normal levels.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
