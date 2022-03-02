Kimberly Phelps’ Facebook post says it all.
“SCREAMING FROM THE TOP OF MY LUNGS, I DID IT!!!,” she wrote in all caps. “For 10 years, I’ve wanted my own diner and the time has finally come.”
The Dugout Diner at 1212 E. 18th St. closed Monday afternoon.
And Kim’s Diner opened at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“I worked at JD’s (Restaurant) for six years until it closed (in 2020),” Phelps said. “Then the people at the Dugout asked me to come and be a server there.
“When they decided to close, they asked me if I wanted to take it over. And I took it.”
Phelps and her staff of three will be serving plate lunches, burgers and breakfasts all day.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to noon Saturday and 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Phelps said Kim’s Diner is among 34 restaurants participating in the second annual Owensboro Burger Week that runs through Saturday.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau partners with the city for the event, which gets support from local and state sponsors, including the Kentucky Beef Council, Independence Bank, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
This year, the burgers sell for $7, including tax.
Phelps is serving the Breakfast Burger, which features half-pound of fresh ground beef, cheese, hashbrowns, bacon and egg with tots or fries.
The location may bring back memories of meals past for many people.
Through the years, it’s been home to Bernie’s BBQ, Golden’s 18th Street Diner, B.J.’s Castleburger, Dee’s Diner and more.
In September 2018, Brittany and Billy Tyler took it over and called it The Dugout Diner, a restaurant with a baseball theme.
The Dugout’s website said, “No matter what you do for a living, what kind of food you like or where you live, you need a neighborhood diner that makes you feel at home. You need a place to meet up with friends, talk about the ballgame and indulge in a satisfying meal.”
Phelps will be continuing that tradition.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.