Owensboro native Seth Fulkerson has always enjoyed — and been fascinated — with video games.
“I really like how it’s a combination of a lot of other artforms,” Fulkerson, 30, said. “There’s music and there’s animation. It’s also sort of filmic, but it’s also interactive. … There’s storytelling, but also you’re involved.
“It’s a mix of all those things that really appeal to me.”
The first video game Fulkerson got into was “Super Mario Bros.” due to the characters and him enjoying how it felt like a cartoon he was able to be part of.
While he continued to enjoy playing, Fulkerson started to become interested in game development at around age 12 and how it all came together.
“I’ve always been a really creative person,” he said. “I’ve been into art … and doing art stuff since I was very little. My parents always encouraged me in that. So when I like something, I’m like, ‘Oh, I like this. I want to do that. I kind of want to make something.’ ”
Fulkerson began to “mess around” with different game-making programs, first starting off with “very small-scale projects.”
“... One of the ones that got me recognition was that I did fan-made remasters/remakes of some very infamous, (some may) say very bad, video games from the early 90s,” he laughed. “I did that project as both a joke for me and my friends, and we thought it would be funny and also just to see if I could finish something (because) I had that problem of not finishing projects ….”
Though he thought his friends would be the only ones to enjoy it, Fulkerson said the project received a “significant amount of attention” online, eventually leading him to network with people that could help get him to the next level.
Fulkerson said it hasn’t been until the last few years that he’s been more intentional about making a true profession out of his passion.
“I guess once that happened, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I do want to pursue this as a career,’ ” he said.
With that, Fulkerson wanted to make his own original commercial project.
“I started talking with the right people, started talking to my producer, Audi Sorlie, who is a good friend, and he really encouraged me to sort of take things further,” he said.
More from this section
Fulkerson’s game — “Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore” — began in December 2020 with writing a design document under his business name — Seedy Eye Software — before starting development in early 2021.
He said the interactive game is a spiritual successor to animated CD-ROM games from the early 90s.
“It’s got really detailed artwork, and it’s got cartoon cut scenes that are fully voiced and everything,” Fulkerson said.
Fulkerson developed the game, along with the help of collaborators — a team of artists — and the support and funding of publisher, Limited Run Games.
Fulkerson decided to focus on game development full-time after he was laid off from his job in the mortgage industry last summer, which he saw as a risk.
But it seems the leap of faith paid off. The game has attracted attention in the gaming community, particularly with the game outlet IGN, where Fulkerson discussed the game during an in-person chat at San Diego Comic-Con in July.
And since the trailer for the game premiered on Limited Run’s YouTube channel two weeks ago, it’s attracted over 100,000 views, among other gains.
“... When the trailer went live, the reception to that (and) the extremely positive response, seeing fan art of my characters, and seeing the fan content …, I would say that was a (highlight),” he said. “Even if things wouldn’t have worked out, I knew I would have regretted it if I didn’t go for it.”
Fulkerson said the support from his friends, family, his wife, his producer and collaborators have been instrumental in keeping him going on this journey.
“It feels incredible and … it’s very humbling,” he said. “It’s a ton of work doing all this, but it’s also a lot of luck, and I’m just super happy for all of it.”
“Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore” will be available by the end of 2023 on Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
For more information, visit seedyeyesoftware.com/games/arzette-the-jewel-of-faramore.
Those interested in seeing the trailer, visit youtube.com/watch?v=PKVj3fAsO_s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.