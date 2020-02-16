The Sportscenter’s hardwood floor — where the Owensboro Thoroughbreds play basketball and high school students receive their diplomas — was covered deep with Kentucky clay Saturday night for the first performance of Bull Bash and Bands.
Bulls waited in pens while fans found their seats. Before the action started, a barnyard smell wafted into the stands.
Then, the first rider appeared, wearing a blue plaid shirt, fringed chaps and red cowboy boots with spurs. Something about him looked like a young Dwight Yoakam, the country music singer who wears his cowboy hats low and jeans tight.
The rider stuffed a pinch of tobacco under his bottom lip and paced beside the bull pens, leaning to spit in the dirt from time to time. Until his turn to ride, he helped other riders cinch their hands tight to the back of a bull.
“Owensboro, are you ready for some bulls?” the emcee hollered.
The crowd roared.
Hayden Clark, 17, of Owensboro, grew up watching bull riding on TV.
“I always wanted to be a bull rider,” Hayden said.
He attended the Bull Bash last year. On Saturday night, he came with his 14-year-old brother Brady Clark and their grandpa Gerald Payne.
“It’s like a dream of mine,” Hayden said of bull riding. “But I don’t have the guts to do it.”
Bull riding is known as the most dangerous eight seconds in sports.
Riders, mostly from across the southeast, are competing at this weekend’s Bull Bash in Owensboro. Kids’ Day starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Amy Clodfelter, of West Salem, Illinois, and her friend June Woods, of Albion, Illinois, came to the event with their husbands. They drove nearly two hours one way and stayed the night in Owensboro.
Both couples raise grain and cattle for a living. Bull riding offers them a winter pastime when life on the farm slows enough for travel.
“We normally follow the (Professional Bull Riders),” Clodfelter said.
They usually go to St. Louis for PBR competitions, but they saw Owensboro’s Bull Bash in a TV advertisement and decided to give it a try.
The Sportscenter was full of cowboy hats and boots Saturday night.
Lily Hall, 6, of Owensboro, wore a pink cowgirl hat with lots of bling that she bought at last year’s Bull Bash.
She rode a mechanical bull at last year’s competition.
“It was wonderful,” Lily said.
When she grows up, she wants to be a professional bull rider. “I think I might be able to stay on for five minutes!”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
