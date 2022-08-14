Funds generated by the city’s proposed transient room tax, along with funds freed up from retired debt, should be enough to cover the bond payments on a permanent downtown boat dock and an indoor sports complex, Angela Waninger, the city’s finance director, said last week.

Waninger said the city plans to do a joint bond to fund construction of both projects. The cost of the boat dock is estimated at $9.5 million, while consultants previously told commissioners an 88,000-square-foot indoor sportsplex would cost between $16 and $17 million.

