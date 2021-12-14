Help is pouring in for victims of the tornados Friday night and early Saturday, and several fundraising drives are scheduled in the Owensboro area this week.
But the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency said Monday, “Please, please, please do not send ‘stuff’ to the tornado-impacted communities. I know everyone wishes to help, but this creates a second disaster in how to manage it and where to put it. I have spoken with the area managers, and they do not want all of this. If you want to donate, please donate money or blood.”
The agency added, “Any individual or organization wishing to volunteer to assist the tornado-impacted communities should contact the State Emergency Operations Center for Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters at 502-607-6602 or 6603. Everyone must register with the state and be directed on where to be deployed. As you can imagine, you may need to call these numbers a few times before reaching someone.”
Green River Distilling Co. began helping over the weekend.
A news release said the distillery was mobilizing its Green River Cares team to help in the counties impacted by the storm.
“Owensboro residents who are looking for ways to help can bring supply donations to the Green River Distillery, beginning Monday at 10 a.m. The distillery will serve as a drop-off point for any and all in the region who would like to donate supplies for those in need. Supplies needed first are as follows: Water, crackers, cookies, baby formula, diapers, sanitizing wipes, mouthwash, sanitizer, gloves and trash bags. Donation needs will be updated as the situation changes. Green River will also accept toy donations for those affected to bring some joy during such devastation.”
Green River Distilling Co. said hours for drop-offs will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday. “We will then deliver resources where they will make the biggest impact as quickly as possible,” the news release said.
Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory parked its 28-foot box truck at Walmart on Kentucky 54 on Sunday and filled it within an hour.
Nathan Morris, the funeral home’s general manager, said Monday, “We’re collecting only new items now all week, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Red Cross and community members in the hardest hit areas need only new items at this time.”
Owensboro Public Schools is collecting cash and Walmart gift cards to be donated to the Family Resource Youth Service Centers in school districts that were impacted by the storms.
Friday After 5 is hosting a “Night of Blues Tornado Relief Fundraiser” at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy and Tommy Stillwell.
The event is free, but it is encouraging donations by asking people to text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she is coordinating with other western Kentucky clerks to collect items for disaster relief.
She said donations can be dropped off at her office in the Daviess County Courthouse.
Items needed include Gatorade, nonperishable food items, hygiene products (soap/shampoo/toothpaste/toothbrushes), cleaning supplies, paper products/towels, trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer and more.
Local musicians are planning a fundraiser from noon to 9 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 119 at 14th and Triplett streets.
Bob Fisher and Beyond Blu are hosting the event and asking other musicians to join in. They can call Fisher at 270-302-4958.
Donations can be mailed to Kentucky State Treasurer, Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero St., 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622. In the memo line, note that the donation is for the “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.”
The Kentucky Colonels board of trustees announced that the organization has committed $3.5 million to emergency relief and rebuilding efforts across western Kentucky.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.