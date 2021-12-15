Community members in the region are continuing fundraising efforts to aid the victims of the Friday night and Saturday morning tornadoes, with some drives continuing through Christmas.
Lowe’s will be hosting a toy drive until the foreseeable future, said Owensboro Lowe’s department manager Jacob Cohron.
With this tragedy happening so close to Christmas, Cohron and his coworkers knew some families may be struggling to provide for their kids. They wanted toys to be one less thing to consider.
“We just want to give back to a community that has always given to us,” he said.
This is a difficult situation, regardless, but especially around the holidays.
Collection bins will be placed outside of 12 stores in the western Kentucky district, including the one at 415 Fulton Drive in Owensboro. There will be separate bins for toys for boys, girls and babies. Lowe’s asks that toys be unopened. Items can be donated during store hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Cohron and others will be making “weekly drops” of the items from now until Christmas.
“We just want to help out as much as we can,” he said.
Daviess County Public Schools is also stepping up to help neighboring school districts that are in need. The district sent five school buses to help Mayfield Independent Schools, which was in need of 17 66-passenger buses and one wheelchair-accessible bus.
The director of Crittenden County transportation appealed to school systems earlier this week, on behalf of Mayfield schools. Mayfield’s bus garage and fleet sustained heavy damage during the storms.
“The decision to help them was easy,” DCPS Transportation Director Grady Cooper said. “We are glad we can help in their time of need.”
In addition, the DCPS Family Resource and Youth Service Centers are working with the Region 2 FRYSC program manager to accept cash and Walmart gift card donations for families in need. Donations can be taken to any DCPS school, directed to the attention of “Tornado Relief,” or they can be mailed to the DCPS Central Office, attention Tornado Relief, 1622 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Gift cards should have the authorization receipt attached. For more information about this, contact Caleb York at caleb.york@daviess.kyschools.us, or call him at 270-852-7000.
• Daviess County High School FFA is selling poinsettias for $10 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to tornado relief efforts.
• Weep No More: A Fundraiser for Ohio County is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sullivan Holt, 218 South Main St., in downtown Hartford. During the event, several small businesses will be set up, with proceeds benefiting tornado victims. Participating shops and artisans include local florist Lisa Patton, Kentucky Pie Shop, Novel Sweets, Horse Feathers Gifts, Soreheads Gifts & Sundries, and more.
• Kentucky Wesleyan College is collecting funds from faculty and staff to be donated to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov. Baseball alumni are coordinating an effort to raise funds and donate needed supplies to the Bremen and Earlington areas via https://www.gofundme.com/f/kwc-baseball-alumni-helping-ky-tornado-victims? fbclid=IwAR0cbdYtBk1Yvd570lf3MDHWZDj9ubkaQF20zjVNfuOCJjN1 QHNOg2SwsIM.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
