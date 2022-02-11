Officials from a number of local agencies said Thursday that there is still assistance available to Daviess County residents who are behind on utility bills or are facing having services disconnected.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and officials from Audubon Area Community Services, the Green River Area Development District and the United Way of the Ohio Valley discussed assistance available Thursday at Fiscal Court.
“There are some traditional pots of money for utility assistance, and we also have some nontraditional pots of money that have become available,” Mattingly said.
Robyn Mattingly, social support services director for Audubon Area Community Services, said the agency has both Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) funds.
Individuals and families who are at 150% of the poverty level. who are behind on their bills or are facing a disconnect can receive up to $400 for help with gas and electric bills, or can receive fuel if they have alternate heating sources, like propane and kerosene heaters, coal-burning stoves and fireplaces. To receive fuel, the applicant must be within four days of running out of their supply.
While LIHEAP usually is a fall and winter program, Mattingly said: “Since March 2020, we have run consistently. There has not been a break in our services.”
Between July and October 31, 2021, $532,600 in subsidies was awarded through Audubon Area’s LIHEAP summer cooling program, Mattingly said. During the same period, $432,000 was awarded in crisis payments.
LIHWAP has both subsidy funds and funds for people facing a disconnect. The subsidy will pay between $50 and $400 for people behind on water and wastewater bills and up to $800 for people facing a disconnect.
To apply, people must provide a driver’s license, Social Security cards and proof of income for everyone in the house and a copy of the most recent utility bill. People seeking crisis funds must present a disconnection notice or past due bill, an eviction notice or a statement from the utility stating that 10 or fewer days are left on a pre-pay plan.
“We still have some more funds, and we’ll keep processing applications until our funds are depleted,” Mattingly said.
Blake Edge, GRADD’s director of community and economic development, said the agency has Community Development Block Grant dollars available through a state program to assist with water, sewer and electric bills.
“There is no income limit,” so anyone with a past-due bill can apply, Edge said.
Daviess County has $186,000 available through the grant, Edge said.
Al Mattingly said the CDBG grant “is not for future bills. This is for past-due bills.”
Brandon Harley, deputy CEO of Audubon Area, said other programs are available to help Daviess County residents with food, utility bills and housing.
“We pulled some additional rental assistance” and mortgage assistance, Harley said.
People can call or use the agency’s website for assistance. Harley said applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“All I ask is for people to be as patient as possible” if trying to call, Harley said.
Blaine Mathew, manager of digital communications and innovation for the United Way of the Ohio Valley, said people can find a list of services by calling the Green River 211 Service. The service has a listing of over 1,800 services, he said.
Al Mattingly said the hope is that county residents will use all of the available resources.
“If you know someone that is struggling, have them call,” Mattingly said. “If you need help, you need help. Do not be ashamed to ask.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
