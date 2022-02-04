The office of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that Kentucky is earmarked to receive nearly $104 million in federal funding for the cleanup of orphaned oil and gas wells throughout the state.
The funding is being made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year.
“The abandoned oil and gas wells littered across Kentucky are a liability to our Commonwealth, providing no jobs or output,” McConnell said in the statement. “This is a problem in nearly every county, but until now, our local governments have not had the funding required to complete cleanup projects on a large scale.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday that there are 14,367 abandoned wells in Kentucky. Daviess County has the sixth most among Kentucky counties, with 584 orphaned oil or gas wells.
“You can look at the state, and it is clear, Daviess County — particularly in the western part of the county — and then rolling over into Ohio county, there are a large number of wells,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly said he hasn’t received information on how much of the funding will be allocated for use in Daviess County, which has about 4% of the orphaned wells.
“If they did it on a proportional basis, that means that we would get about $4 million out of the $104 million,” he said. “That would average $6,850 per well.”
Mattingly said the cost to properly decommission and cap an abandoned well can exceed $25,000.
“The $104 million is a good start, but it might not cover or take care of all the wells in the state,” Mattingly said.
Ryan Watts, executive director of the Kentucky Oil and Gas Association, said Kentucky outperforms other states when it comes to locating, categorizing and plugging orphan wells.
“Thanks to Senator McConnell and this appropriation, Kentucky is well positioned to continue its successful efforts of plugging many additional legacy wells and remediate their surface impact,” Watts said.
Mattingly said that when Daviess County’s portion of the funding comes through, it will not be overseen at the county level.
“We would not have any oversight,” Mattingly said. “The county really doesn’t have a thumb into that pie at all. It very well could be that it is through the EPA.”
Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said Thursday that there doesn’t seem to be an overwhelming concern about abandoned wells in Ohio County, despite it having 723 orphaned wells, the third most in the state.
“There is a lot of interest from people wanting the job of plugging them,” he said.
Johnston said that anytime money comes into Ohio County, it’s a good thing, and that the federal dollars would be great for area contractors hired to cap the wells.
