Funeral home making materials for hospitals

Glenn Peyton Taylor Jr. is using the laser cutter at Glenn Family Services to make intubation boxes and mask clips as well as to cut heavy material to make masks for front-line workers in health care.
So far, he and Ashlee James, a native of Australia who’s studying computer programming at Owensboro Community & Technical College, have made 13 intubation boxes and more than 600 mask clips.
Owensboro Health has all it needs, Taylor said Friday, “so we’re starting to work with a couple of other hospitals on their needs.”
He said he works on the project in his spare time during the day, at night and on weekends.
Intubation boxes, which measure 20 inches high by 18 inches wide, are used to contain the spread of the virus when a patient is put on or taken off of a ventilator.
It takes about two-and-a-half hours to make each one, Taylor said.
Mask clips help to redistribute friction on the ears of clinicians who are now required to wear surgical or N95 masks during their entire shift.
Taylor said they take less than a minute to make.
But the work he’s doing couldn’t have been done two years ago.
The funeral home bought the laser cutter 18 months ago to personalize memorial items, he said.
Taylor is also using it to cut heavy fabric for others to sew into 3D masks.
They’re made from thick cloth-like canvas to keep viruses away from the wearer.
That material is hard to cut without a laser cutter, he said.
They’re also cutting material for other types of masks for healthcare workers who aren’t in surgery or caring for people with coronavirus.
Taylor said others are supplying materials, but the funeral home is donating its time and the use of the laser cutter.
He’s been working with Joe Taylor, executive director of facilities at Owensboro Health, on the project.
Glenn Peyton Taylor said, “Joe and I really worked hard to get this going as fast as possible so the people on the front lines were as protected as they could be.”
“I have been so impressed with the selfless contributions of the people in our community,” Joe Taylor said in an email. “Glenn and his friends are saving lives and keeping our healthcare workers safe. They ask nothing in return. They are just incredible.”
