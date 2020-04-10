When Stephen Goode died April 2 after a heart attack, his sister, Marilyn Clark, wanted to find a way for family and friends to gather and still stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a time when you need to not be so alone, to hear stories and get hugs,” she said. “And on top of the grief of losing someone, now you have to decide which 10 people can be at the funeral. And then, you can’t even touch them. I get the reason for it, but it still hurts.”
She turned to John Hill, vice president of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, for help.
And he found a solution.
“I called Welborn (Floral Co.) and they built us a visitation room outside,” he said. “It’s like a wedding tent.”
Goode’s casket was placed in the tent Thursday at 4 p.m.
And friends and family were allowed to drive beside the tent, lower their windows and speak to the family briefly from more than 10 feet away.
“We’re reinventing the wheel,” Hill said. “It’s a challenge. But we have more options for families now.”
“It’s more like a visitation room,” Clark said. “We don’t feel so alone now. It’s peaceful and quaint. We’re so grateful they put this together for us.”
Glenn Peyton Taylor at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory said he hasn’t had any request for such arrangements.
But he said, “We have drive-through visitation available. We have two carports that each have two lanes. The family could stand on the sidewalk with a barrier between them and the cars. People could pull up in their cars, roll down their windows and speak to the family from more than 10 feet away.”
Taylor said, “We’re more than happy to oblige a family in any way we can.”
At Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, Nathan Morris, president of The Morris Group of funeral homes, said, “The need to mourn and pay tribute to a life lived carries on regardless of recent events. To begin healing and draw support from each other, we have created an orderly and safe process for all to participate in the fundamental ritual of paying your respects, when it is needed most.”
He said, “All of our locations will facilitate opportunities for friends to offer support from the safety of their vehicles at any of our funeral home locations, or cemeteries, when permitted. The vehicles can slowly pass, speaking out their windows from a safe distance to the family member receiving friends.”
Morris said, “We remain strict with the directives placed on us to keep everyone and those we serve alongside safe, yet will do our absolute best to offer a pleasant experience to all we serve. If families can’t gather as a community for a visitation, this vision brings the visitation to the people.”
He said, “We will not limit them in their ideas, just like we wouldn’t if they were in our homes. Our job as directors is to provide opportunities to celebrate. Now more than ever, we must dig our heels in and get creative, stretch ourselves for our families. They deserve it.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
