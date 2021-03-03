Black, Leah, 77, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Blake, Carolyn, 64, died Sunday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County.
Caine, Kathryn, 41, died Feb. 24. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery.
Cundiff, Betty, 94, died Feb. 6. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County.
Johnson, Anna, 82, died Feb. 21. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Thursday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Knott, Michael, 65, died Sunday. Livestreaming memorial service: Noon Thursday at davisfuneral home.com.
Maiden, Charles, 79, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Martin, Muriel, 97, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Friday.
McCandless, Beverly, died Feb. 12. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 SE First St., Evansville, IN.
Pugh, Randall, 74, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday.
Smith, Ovada, 93, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday.
Strader, E.J., 92, died Sunday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Wellman, Michael, 70, died Feb. 18. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
