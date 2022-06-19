Barbour, Sandra, 70, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. today at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service today at the church.
Bartley, Betty, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Daugherty, Dennis, 70, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. today at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Felix, Jean, 90, died May 23, 2022. Service: Noon today at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Leak Jr., John, 41, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. today at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Smith, Edward, 76, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. today at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Wilson, Frances, 89, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery.
