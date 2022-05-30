Funerals

Chesla, Juanita, 76, of Central City died Thursday. Graveside funeral: Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City.

Gray, Shirley Royal, 81, died Friday. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: m 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 11 on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Fields, Misty Ann Fields, 47, died Friday. Funeral: Tuesday at noon at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: In New Bethel Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation: Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Forbush, Thomas, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn DeSoto Chapel in DeSoto, Missouri.

McCrystal, Jeanie Marie , 55, died Friday. Services: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.

Neff, Jack, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.

Rogers, Tracy, 55, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m., June 4, 2022, at Fisher Cemetery in McHenry.

Young, Jo Ann, 91, died Friday, May 20. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.