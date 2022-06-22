Speed, Michael Lysbeth Stenberg, 82, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. today and Noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Adams, Genevieve, 89, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.
Oelze, Nancy, 67, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mitchell, William, 77, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Taucher, Gary, 69, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Cohron, Sandra, 81, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Sutherland, Sue, 74. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Newman, JoAnn Grigsby, 82, June 18, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Chiefland, Floridaa. Burial:Long Pond Cemetery in Chiefland.
