The future of Cravens Pool, which has provided summer fun for Owensboro residents since 1975, is at a crossroads. Significant repairs are needed, and residents are invited to share their thoughts on the continued viability of the facility.
Amanda Rogers, director of parks and recreation, told city commissioners on Aug. 10 that the 46-year-old swimming pool requires $383,000 in repairs before the Green River District Health Department will authorize its continued use.
“The biggest thing is I want is to give the public an opportunity to express their desire, want and need for that location,” said Rogers, who will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St. “I have got to listen to the citizens of what their input is. That is what this public meeting (is) all about.”
Rogers said she is researching different scenarios for the future of the pool, including investing the money needed to bring it up to a minimum standard so GRHD will approve its opening for public use, the cost to close the pool and rebuild a modern pool on the site, and the cost of turning the facility into a spray park.
Rogers said it is important to her to receive input from the community.
“I just want the public to have an opportunity, as their parks director, to tell me what they feel the need is,” Rogers said. “I want that area of the community that utilizes that location to have a voice, and I want them to tell me what they would like to see there and where they want to see us put our resources to serve our community in the summer.”
A public survey about the future of Cravens Pool will be published later this week to both the City of Owensboro and the Owensboro Parks Department Facebook pages. Rogers said the survey will allow those who are unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting to still share their thoughts with the parks department.
“I want the public to have an opportunity to come and share with me the value that they see in that location,” Rogers said.
Rogers said Cravens Pool did not open this past summer, and it was also closed during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owensboro’s other community pool, Combest Pool, at 1530 McJohnson Ave., is 48 years old and benefited from renovations in the 2015-1016 fiscal-year. The updates to the larger pool extended its life by at least 10 years.
According to 2019 data, Combest Pool had about 150 visitors daily during the season, while Cravens Pool had around 55. Those figures don’t include private rentals, Rogers said.
Rogers said she will continue doing research and compiling information so she can eventually present city commissioners with a proposal for the future of Cravens Pool.
“Right now, what is on the table is an immediate resolution to Cravens; what do we want to do with that location,” she said. “A bigger picture question is what would the options be for the overall aquatics plan be for the community.”
