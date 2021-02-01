The FYZICAL Dizziness and Fall Prevention Center in Owensboro has been open for more than three years, helping those in the community deal with dizziness and imbalance issues.
The FYZICAL Dizziness and Fall Prevention Center is a vestibular rehabilitation clinic that treats about 50 patients. The clinic is affiliated with Midwest Ear Nose and Throat in Owensboro, founded by managing partner Dr. Thomas Logan.
“Dr. Logan wanted to open FYZICAL because he felt like the population here was underserved when it came to vestibular rehab and balance...,” said Dr. Rachel Parrish, one of two physical therapists at the center.
Fall Prevention Center Physical therapist Dr. Kayley Knight said the center helps those that are impaired in everyday life by dizziness or frequent falls.
“People that have dizziness with a wide variety of things. We hear they’re dizzy when they get in and out of bed, when they bend over, look up, turn around. We also work with people that have dizziness or blurriness when they’re eating or driving, even activities that we do every day,” she said. “Those dizziness symptoms can affect the activities that they’re doing each day and can cause them to stop doing many of them, like cause them to not be able to drive because they don’t feel safe.”
Parrish said the center does not necessarily offer physical therapy services one might typically think of, such as neck and back pain or knee replacements. Rather, it focuses on those with balance problems.
She said the center’s treatments focus on determining the cause of a patient’s dizziness or imbalance issues and coming up with a “tailored approach to improve their symptoms.”
Knight said vestibular rehabilitation has “blown up” in the last 10 to 15 years.
“A lot of people don’t realize that there’s something that can be done,” she said. “We have people that are getting referred to us and they’ve been dealing with their problems for probably 20, 30, 40 years. They just weren’t aware that there was anything available that could help them.”
Knight said some common conditions treated at the center are Meniere’s disease and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, along with frequent falling, migraines associated with dizziness and other general vestibular impairments that don’t necessarily have a specific diagnosis.
While some of these conditions are treatable, Knight said some require conditioning and management.
“Some things, it’s not necessarily something you have to live with, it’s a matter of something that can be reconditioned,” she said. “The role of therapy is to retrain whatever system or function of their inner ear is no longer working as well as it should.”
