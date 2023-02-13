While the fever of Super Bowl LVII may have been alive during the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, residents of Owensboro and beyond made their way to local establishments to join in on the action.

Hawesville resident Chase Thomas was ready to go before kickoff at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, sporting his Chiefs sweatshirt and a perfect spot to view the game without any interruption.

