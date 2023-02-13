While the fever of Super Bowl LVII may have been alive during the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, residents of Owensboro and beyond made their way to local establishments to join in on the action.
Hawesville resident Chase Thomas was ready to go before kickoff at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, sporting his Chiefs sweatshirt and a perfect spot to view the game without any interruption.
“I’m pumped just because it’s Patrick Mahomes’ third Super Bowl in five years,” he said, “and with him only being 27 years old, I think by the time he’s done I really think he has a chance to compete with Tom Brady.”
Thomas got into watching the Chiefs when he was in college at Murray State University when the team had quarterback Alex Smith and had recently drafted Mahomes.
“I remember watching (Mahomes) at Texas Tech against Baker Mayfield, and just fell in love with how he plays,” he said. “From there, I turned from fan to fanatic.”
Janet Colston of Centertown also showed support for Mahomes and Kansas City, though her husband, Tracy Colston, was supporting Philadelphia as his team, the Buffalo Bills, didn’t make the cut.
“... I’m gonna root for the Eagles because I don’t have a dog in this fight,” Tracy Colston laughed.
Janet Colston was “very excited” to see the Chiefs make it to the big game as “they had a tough go this season” though she enjoys watching every year regardless.
“The excitement and the thrill of it all, because the Super Bowl is ‘it’ — it’s the final of the football season,” she said.
Tracy Colston also likes to see what happens off the field.
“The commercials — they’re so funny,” he said.
Other Eagles fans could be found just a few miles down the road over at Legends Sports Bar & Grill, like Owensboro resident John Bryenton.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Bryenton is a Browns fan but decided to root for the Eagles for a very simple reason.
“It’s really because I don’t want Kansas City to win,” he laughed. “I mean, really everybody’s got a shot. I’m just hoping it’s Philadelphia.”
But Bryenton said there’s more to watching the game and seeing which team comes out victorious.
“The culmination of the entire year, it’s all coming to a head,” he said, “and this is by far just an exciting time for football considering COVID and everything that we went through and everything else, I think it’s just good to have everything back to normal.”
For Bryenton, however, the day was about more than the game’s outcome.
“I’m at Legends. I’m having a great time with my friends,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”
