The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold its first "Games on the River" activity day Sunday at Smothers Park.
Jennifer Hodges, recreation facility manager for Smothers Park, said parks staff will set up multiple giant-sized games east and west of Lazy Dayz Playground at the park for people to play.
The games include Jenga, Connect Four, checkers, dominoes, bocce ball, corn hole and others. The games will be available for anyone to play from noon to 8 p.m.
Hodges said the games will be available each Sunday through Sept. 14. There is no charge to play.
