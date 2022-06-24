The owner of 4P Arcade in Paducah wants to bring the community together, bringing arcade machines, music and computers into a new community space.
In the eight years since moving to Paducah from San Diego, Jerry Watkins, the owner of 4P Arcade, has been toying with the idea of a new arcade and space in the Paducah area.
“After moving here, I was walking downtown, and I saw this amazing looking building called the Watkin’s department store,” Watkins said. “And I was like, one day, I’m gonna buy this building.”
Despite not being able to get the Watkins building for his business, instead opening in Southside, the plan changed over the years to fit his means.
“I came up with this idea of a four-story club/restaurant/arcade that would basically change based off of who’s in the building,” he said.
“The first floor would be open. And when enough people stood in enough areas, and the elevator would open, and then it would open up to the second floor, and so on and so forth. It was an idea that I wrote up about eight years ago. It eventually evolved into what we have today.”
It’s not a traditional arcade, having not only arcade machines, but also consoles, pc’s and musical equipment and karaoke, Watkins said.
“This space isn’t just for playing games,” He said. “There’s space for tabletop gaming, there’s music, there’s computers in here. It’s for whatever the public wants it to be.”
The business has a large variety of games available for the public to play, many for vey low prices or even free.
“If it’s got a quarter slot, it costs money to pay on it,” Watkins said. “If there isn’t, then it’s free. We have a foosball table for example. It’s free to the public to use since it doesn’t have a coin slot. Our consoles are free to use. You just need to get a controller from an employee. We’re not charging by the hour or anything like that.”
For now, Watkins is focusing on where the business can go from here.
“We now can sell beer,” he said. “At night, we shut down the building to children at 8 p.m. and its adults only. Were hoping to get a restaurant and a liquor license eventually as well down the line.”
“Anybody is welcome in here as long as they got a good attitude,” Watkins said.
“We’ve got a sign that says ‘Good Vibes Only.’ We plan to stick by that when anybody gets out of hand or rude to anyone else. This is meant to be a place where everyone can sit down, enjoy him or herself and feel good about the outside world for a little bit and communicate despite it being a couple of years.”
4P Arcade is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to midnight. After 8 p.m., it is 21 and up only. For more information on available games and upcoming events, visit 4parcade.com.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
