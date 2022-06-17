Corey Gant graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2008 with a degree in sports and business management.
But 2008 was a rough year to enter the job market.
Gant graduated “right at the height of the recession,” he said this week. “There wasn’t much going, and I didn’t know what to do.”
But Gant had some contacts at the Owensboro Fire Department. A Louisville native, he had decided to stay in Owensboro and applied to OFD in 2010.
“I don’t have a ‘I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter’ fairy tale,” Gant said.
But sometimes, the unexpected career turns out to be the right one, and Gant found a home with the department.
“I enjoy this place,” he said. “I like the guys I work with, I enjoy serving the community, and I like this town.
“It’s gotten to the point where I enjoy this, and I’ve made it my career.”
Today, Gant is a captain and coordinator for the department’s Special Operations Team.
The team performs water rescues, rescues in confined spaces and trenches and rope rescues, which is when a person is trapped in a place that can only be reached by rope and harness.
The team has worked in crawl spaces, on barges and in collapsed ditches. The team also responds to the river, which is busy with traffic.
“We do so much on the Ohio, especially with the recreational traffic we have,” Gant said.
Those type of rescues don’t happen very often, but are often dangerous for everyone involved.
“It’s not something you use every day,” he said. “It’s a high-risk, low-frequency event.”
Admission to the team is by application, but it’s not uncommon for a firefighter interested in being on the team to take specialized training on their own time.
“We try to keep our training up as best as we can,” which includes doing trainings at industrial sites like the decommissioned Elmer Smith Power plant, at American Electric Power and at RWRA.
In addition to doing rescues in Owensboro, the team responds to emergencies in Spencer and Warrick counties and Indiana. It is also part of Kentucky Emergency Management’s emergency response.
“During the tornadoes back in December, we went to Mayfield that Saturday and deployed at the candle factory,” Gant said. The next day, the team was sent to Bowling Green to assist there.
When Gant joined the department, he learned from Mike Quinn, a firefighter who was Gant’s mentor. As a captain, Gant said part of his role is to help young firefighters learn.
“If I’m going to be here, I want to make the best of it, and I want to build the generation behind me,” he said.
“I’ve built great friends from being here for the past 12 years,” Gant said. The fire department “is a big family.”
“One thing I like is the team atmosphere,” he said. “You have a common goal, and you build a camaraderie.
“The way the fire service works, most people see us on their worst day. To make it a little bit better can give you fulfillment in your job.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
