The Legacy Ladies group at Legacy Church is having a garage sale on June 3 to raise money for charity.
Laura Laney Jones said four nonprofits — International Center of Kentucky, Beverly's Hearty Slice, Borrowed Hearts and My Sisters Keeper — will be competing for the money.
Shoppers will choose their favorite by making donations for them.
The one with the most votes gets the money.
Normal shopping will be from 7 a.m. to noon.
From noon to 2 p.m. everything is half off and from 2 to 4 p.m. nonprofits can pick up what's left.
There's also a bake sale for "Paws for Jonah."
Jones said, "Jonah is a 6-year-old boy who was diagnosed in 2018 with epilepsy and later diagnosed with apraxia of speech, other developmental delays and anxiety. The family is trying to raise money for a service dog that will help Jonah gain some independence and a better quality of life. One service dog costs around $30,000-$40,000 and insurance does not cover that cost."
