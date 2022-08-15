Trash collection outside Owensboro’s city limits is a cut-throat industry — just ask Boss Lady Sanitation partners Stephanie Bosley and Chad Edge.
“We had to check you out, man; we looked up one of your stories,” Edge said with a chuckle, explaining that he had to make sure this reporter wasn’t a competitor calling to steal Boss Lady’s propriety information.
With 17 residential garbage service providers competing for the Daviess County areas outside Owensboro’s city limits, businesses will employ various tactics — including espionage — to get a leg up on each other, according to Bosley and Edge.
“We get that all the time. You just get competition calling — ‘Y’all have toters. What’s your price? OK, bye.’ You could tell they’re just being nosy,” added Bosley.
As for Boss Lady, Bosley said the two-person crew competes with larger companies such as Republic Services by going the extra yard. If a customer is unable to take their trash to the curb, or forgets to do so, Edge will walk down their driveway and retrieve the can to dispose in the cage-lined bed of their 4x4 pickup truck.
That kind of personalized service is necessary to last in a market with low barriers to entry, said Mike Hamilton, solid waste coordinator for the Daviess County Solid Waste Department.
While the Owensboro Sanitation Department has a public monopoly on collecting trash and yard waste from some 4,400 households in city limits, anyone with a business license, a permit and the right amount of gumption can get into the pickup game in rural areas, said Hamilton.
“It’s kind of the like the free market out there,” he said.
Those who can’t handle the competition usually don’t last long, Hamilton said, adding that he’s seen up to 20 companies operating in the county at times.
“I get different haulers every year,” he said. “I would say some of them get in the business, and maybe it’s not what they really thought it was going to be. It’s kind of a dirty job. You don’t know what you’re getting into.”
But Bosley, who started Boss Lady in April 2021, said she’s in business for the long haul. For her, the industry offered a chance to work with her boyfriend, Edge, and — as the name indicates — be her own boss.
As for Edge, he said trash collection sure beats the occupational hazards of his previous job, where he’d tear down barns and harvest the wood to sell to the Amish.
“She didn’t like me doing the barns because the snakes and all that stuff,” said Edge, adding, “I stepped on a nail and had to have surgery.”
According to Hamilton, Boss Lady and the other 16 garbage services bring roughly a combined 100,000 tons of trash to the landfill per year.
According to the listing on the Daviess County website, the other active companies are: Republic Services, Corky’s Sanitation, Edge Sanitation, Hayes Disposal Service, Hillbillies Sanitation, JD& D Co., Local Waste Solutions, McManaway Sanitation, Owensboro Sanitation, Payne Sanitation, Premier Sanitation, Reliable Garbage Pick Up, Squirrel’s Sanitation, Twin City Sanitation, Waste Corporation of America, and Wildcat Sanitation.
