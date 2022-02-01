The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is selling raffle tickets for a chance win a two-night stay at The Kentucky Castle, a luxury hotel in Versailles, for Valentine's Day.
The reservations are for Feb. 12, the Saturday before Valentine's Day.
The package includes $120 for meals.
The value of the hotel stay and meal is $600.
Tickets are $20 and only 500 are being sold.
The deadline is 11 a.m. Friday
The drawing will be an noon on Friday.
Tickets are available at https://one.bidpal.net/kentuckycastle2022 or at The Garden at 270-993-1234.
