Jean Wells, a former Owensboroan now living in Louisville, won the 15 bottles of rare bourbons valued at $7,500 at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s “Back Woods Brawl” raffle Saturday night.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said, “When other people complain about not winning, I tell them Jean bought 10 tickets.”
Tickets sold for $100 each.
She said 645 tickets were sold to people in 24 states and Washington, D.C.
Oregon was the most distant state, Strehl said.
When proceeds from the silent auction and donations were added in, she said, more than $70,000 was raised.
“It far exceeded any fundraiser we’ve had in the past,” Strehl said.
She said, “I had hoped to sell 1,000 tickets and raise $100,000, but I was very pleased with what we raised.”
The Garden recently purchased the former WeatherBerry home next door and nearly four acres with it.
“This home will become a wonderful addition to The Garden and serve as a welcome center and gift shop in the future,” Strehl said earlier. “We have begun planning for the integration of this property and are preparing a budget for this multi-faceted project.”
But she said, “We will have to bring WeatherBerry up to standards for Americans with Disability Act requirements. We will also need to add a parking lot near the WeatherBerry home.”
The home was built in 1840 and it needs a lot of maintenance, Strehl said.
She said, “From what we know so far, it is going to take nearly $250,000 in changes to the WeatherBerry, including the addition of a parking lot to meet the requirements of rezoning. This fundraiser will help us reach this goal at a faster pace.”
The Brawl and future fundraisers are needed for the master planning fund, Strehl said.
She said, “I asked friends and brothers-in-law to donate their prized bourbons. The Garden definitely felt the love from our community.
Saturday’s drawing was streamed live on Facebook before an audience of 90 people, Strehl said.
She said, “We hope to conduct other virtual fundraisers in the near future.”
Bourbons in the raffle include bottles of 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, George T Stagg, Thomas Handy, Blanton’s Gold, Kentucky Owl, Elmer T Lee, 16-year-old William Heaven Hill, Old Forester 2020 Birthday Bourbon, Stagg Jr., Wild Turkey Master’s Keep, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment Collection, E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, Angels Envy 2014 Cask Strength Whiskey of the Year and 11.5-year-old Cream of Kentucky.
Strehl said virtual fundraisers take a lot of planning.
Raffles require a gaming license.
If alcoholic beverages are among the items, the organization has to obtain state and local alcohol licenses.
“Then you need to select and purchase online fundraising software,” Strehl said. “Buying the right software involves a lot of research as there are 30 or more options. You need to weigh the pros and cons of each software for your fundraiser.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
